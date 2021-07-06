Nikki's Place Non-profit Logo Design

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Developing a logo that's personal is always tough. After hearing's Nikki's story and inspiration for her Denver non-profit Nikki's Place, that's 'For Foster Kids, by Foster Kids'. I knew that we needed a friendly, approachable, warm, and modern logo to represent the opportunities she'll help foster children find in life.
This logo will go into use in 2021.