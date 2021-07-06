Kate Moore

Nikki's Place Non-profit Logo Design

Developing a logo that's personal is always tough. After hearing's Nikki's story and inspiration for her Denver non-profit Nikki's Place, that's 'For Foster Kids, by Foster Kids'. I knew that we needed a friendly, approachable, warm, and modern logo to represent the opportunities she'll help foster children find in life.

This logo will go into use in 2021.

