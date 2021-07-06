Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Daniel Jędrzejczyk

United.me - Brand guidelines

Daniel Jędrzejczyk
Daniel Jędrzejczyk
Hire Me
  • Save
United.me - Brand guidelines programs growth wellbeing community brandbook styleguide guidelines people design app logo branding ui
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers 👋🏻
I would like to present you piece of a larger project that I have pleasured to work on for several months. First 🏀 - Brand Guidelines for United.me. More 🏀 soon.

Daniel Jędrzejczyk
Daniel Jędrzejczyk
Brand & Product Designer🔥🚀🖖🏻

More by Daniel Jędrzejczyk

View profile
    • Like