Mid Century Modern Market Poster

Mid Century Modern Market Poster texture illustrator vintage mid century modern graphic design typography illustration design
I love playing around with different mid century modern elements. The two varying typography choices really work well together for this theme. Then, I sprinkled in some stars and the shopping bag, as well as some subtle texture to tie it all together.

