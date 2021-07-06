Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Afowowe Feyisayo

Payment dashboard

Afowowe Feyisayo
Afowowe Feyisayo
  • Save
Payment dashboard
Download color palette

A payment dashboard that shows the inflow and outflow of transactions.

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Afowowe Feyisayo
Afowowe Feyisayo

More by Afowowe Feyisayo

View profile
    • Like