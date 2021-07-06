Alyssa Zack

Covid Friendly Take-Out Concept

Covid Friendly Take-Out Concept
Branding development for a pandemic friendly take-out concept.
Objective: a playful, nautical themed logo that touched on the realities of the time while bringing some much needed levity.

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Freelance designer & artist in Los Angeles
