Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ivan Pina

Music Fans

Ivan Pina
Ivan Pina
  • Save
Music Fans bands cover map event fan musics application uidesign ios
Download color palette

Music Fans Mobile App

Fans of live "cover" music to easily find and interact with bands during the performance.

Enjoy, share some love, and stay awesome! ✋🚀

I'm available for new projects! Drop me a line at
ivandropina@gmail.com

Show me love! Press "L".
Want to see more projects?
Visit my profile and remember to follow me!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Ivan Pina
Ivan Pina
Building Digital Products and Experiences

More by Ivan Pina

View profile
    • Like