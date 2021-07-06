Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ali Arda

Daria Cosmetics

Ali Arda
Ali Arda
  • Save
Daria Cosmetics icon vector illustrator design word mark logo type logo design mark type mark type logo graphic design branding logo
Download color palette

Here's a rejected concept for Daria Cosmetics.

Thought I'd share it with you guys. Let me know what you think!

Ali Arda
Ali Arda

More by Ali Arda

View profile
    • Like