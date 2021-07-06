Biplob Haque

B'MORE Esthetics

Biplob Haque
Biplob Haque
  • Save
B'MORE Esthetics vector ui logo icon flat illustration design typography minimal branding
Download color palette

This is my new #logo #design. How is it?

check out full project " www.behance.net/gallery/122822637/BMore-Esthetics "

Please don't forget to comments below 👇👇

If you need this type of #logo #Branding #Corporate #Identity.

Order here 👇👇
" www.fiverr.com/haq717/design-unique-and-perfect-logo-for-your-business "

🙏 Thanks 🙏

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Biplob Haque
Biplob Haque

More by Biplob Haque

View profile
    • Like