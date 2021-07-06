Figma Plugin: ReBo

ReBo was my second stab at a Figma plugin, and I wanted to challenge myself a bit more with this project. My first plugin (SeCo) had some complex logic to it, but nothing a beginner couldn't catch onto (things like previous and current icon placement, x y coords, content asset removal before placement, and so on). So with ReBo, I wanted to create a plugin that would place frame guides within my designs for easier space management.

Figma already has a slew of way to organize and evenly space out your content, however there were some unique cases where I wanted to apply boundaries and measurement across multiple cases. ReBo allows users to add reflected-margins on the frame, to multiple frames at a single time, including the simple boundaries located in the gray area at the bottom of the plugin window. You may also choose to split your window into a set of columns (or rows) should your project require even divisions. You may also save you currently tabbed configuration for later use, if it's a setting you set frequently.

Overall, there were many edge cases, and functionality things to consider with ReBo, however I still consider it a work in progress, as it was capacity to grow, feature and stability wise.

If you have any feedback for this plugin, or want to try it your self, you can head over here: https://www.figma.com/community/plugin/949842685113537477/ReBo