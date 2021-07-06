jaek

Panzera Product page

jaek
jaek
  • Save
Panzera Product page clean minimalism minimalistic blue gradient watch shopping cart shopping page product page panzera blue graphic design design
Download color palette

Just wanted to try my hand at designing a Product page for Panzera. Hope it brings out the premiumness of the brand along with the aviation theme around which the product revolves.

All images used within the designs belong to Panzera.
Unsplash image :https://unsplash.com/photos/prhzG9shHGs

jaek
jaek

More by jaek

View profile
    • Like