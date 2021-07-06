Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Yeti Iglesias

💙 𝗚 𝗥 𝗘 𝗘 𝗞 𝗟 𝗜 𝗖 𝗜 𝗢 𝗨 𝗦 💙

Yeti Iglesias
Yeti Iglesias
  • Save
💙 𝗚 𝗥 𝗘 𝗘 𝗞 𝗟 𝗜 𝗖 𝗜 𝗢 𝗨 𝗦 💙 dribbble city challenge 2d blue digitalart illustration art graphic design banner illustration artwork food illustration food colorful digital illustration
Download color palette

I took part of this super fun ✏️𝗗𝗿𝗮𝘄 𝗔𝗹𝗼𝗻𝗴 about greek food 🍲 and I realized I could eat this dish every day🍴. 𝗦𝗶𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲, 𝘆𝗲𝘁 𝘀𝘂𝗽𝗲𝗿 𝘁𝗮𝘀𝘁𝘆! 👅 Btw, Greek food is quite 🍆🍅🥔 vegetarian-friendly. Το αγαπώ! (𝘓𝘰𝘷𝘦 𝘪𝘵!)

👀 Check it out
https://www.theydrawandcook.com/illustrations/19250-greeklicious

🍋For more illustrations
https://www.instagram.com/yetiglesias/

💌 Contact me at yetiglesias@gmail.com

Yeti Iglesias
Yeti Iglesias

More by Yeti Iglesias

View profile
    • Like