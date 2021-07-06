Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
WandaVision

WandaVision midcentury 50s 60s colorlab retrosupply halftone vision wanda maximoff poster marvel wandavision cinemarama vhs illustration analog design retro graphic design
My latest VHS commission for WandaVision. I absolutely adored this show and if you have seen my work you probably know why. This was my first poster using @Retrosupplyco Color Lab kit to create authentic halftones. I also used their Duplitone brushes.

Welcome and Be Kind & Rewind

