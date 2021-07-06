Money Transfer Website design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
This project is about money transfer from USA to Nigeria
--------------------------------------------------------------
Scenario:
They are Creative people who are living in USA for business purpose. Every month they are sending money to their family. we are making a website for them so they can feel safe & secure.
