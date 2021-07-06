Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Team Pixency
Pixency

Money Transfer Website design

Team Pixency
Pixency
Team Pixency for Pixency
Hire Us
  • Save
Money Transfer Website design financial money transfer fintech payment
Money Transfer Website design financial money transfer fintech payment
Download color palette
  1. Dribble (1).png
  2. Home (16).jpg

This project is about money transfer from USA to Nigeria
--------------------------------------------------------------
Scenario:
They are Creative people who are living in USA for business purpose. Every month they are sending money to their family. we are making a website for them so they can feel safe & secure.

We are available for hire
Full-time (Remote), Contract or Project base.
Email me: hello@pixency.com

More works are on the way, follow us for further updates!

Behance / Our Website

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Pixency
Pixency
We Are Full Range Innovation Agency.
Hire Us

More by Pixency

View profile
    • Like