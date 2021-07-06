Floran Knezevic

Finance mobile app

Floran Knezevic
Floran Knezevic
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

Concept app to redesign the finance app of the french bank "La Banque Postale"

Brand new flat logo with a level up app.

Don't forget to like and tell me your opinion about this work !

Watch more on Behance.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Floran Knezevic
Floran Knezevic
Product Design & Product Ownership
Hire Me

More by Floran Knezevic

View profile
    • Like