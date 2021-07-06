Gaming App Animation | 2D Animated App Marketing Video

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hey Creative People🙌!
In today's shot we are sharing a short glimps of our 2D animated explainer video of gaming app in which we create a (Mascot: Tutti) his own story and explains the purpose of this "Gaming Community".
Hope you all like it guys 😊
________________________________
If you feel like we are a good match, and would love to make some awesome animations together Feel Free to Contact us.
Stay tuned for further shots. Show us your love! Press "L" ❤️ if you Like it.
Follow our Profile, if you want to see more projects? Visit our profile
Thanks a lot 😊