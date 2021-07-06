Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
GhawkCreatives

Album Cover

GhawkCreatives
GhawkCreatives
  • Save
Album Cover graphic art graphicdesign cover art music album cover vintage cover album cover
Download color palette

This is a vintage style album cover, purely for vintage guitar style and music.

GhawkCreatives
GhawkCreatives

More by GhawkCreatives

View profile
    • Like