Fitness timer app

Fitness timer app fitness simple concept typography clean ui minimal design
Hello there,
Designed a simple fitness timer app in Figma. Any feedback welcome.

https://youtu.be/U2ZA82YJS_8

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
