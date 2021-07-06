Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daily UI 91

Daily UI Challenge - Day 91
"Curated for You"
For this one I decided to create an entire app based on movies, games, music, and sports the user loves. They have the opportunity to create their own personalized profile and newsfeed on their home page the surrounds their interest.

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
