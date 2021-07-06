Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Abhinav Panda

Varane to Manchester United

Abhinav Panda
Abhinav Panda
  • Save
Varane to Manchester United logo art vector ui dribble shot illustration branding artwork poster design
Download color palette

A Poster design on the upcoming rumours of French Defender joining Manchester United.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Abhinav Panda
Abhinav Panda

More by Abhinav Panda

View profile
    • Like