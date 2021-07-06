Beautiful Moon Lamp for Indoor Lighting

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
About this item :-
*PERFECT FOR GIFT : It is not only a lamp, it is a natural artwork, succinct and beautiful. Fit for any occasion you like. it can directly delivery to parents, kids, family members or friends as a gift. Perfect gift for child(kids) woman, friends at holiday or Diwali Gift, Christmas gift, birthday present, housewarming gift.
*ECO-MATERIALS: The moon night light is made by 3D technology with eco-friendly materials(PLA)
*EASY OPERATION : Plug-in the USB cable and charge 10 seconds to active the moon lamp, when it is activated, tap the product's surface and the light will be turned on and change colors.
*SENSITIVE TOUCH CONTROL: Tap the moon lamp to change different colors and the glowing moon light will turn off at the fourth time of tapping. Gentle LED lights, energy saving.
*PERFECT PERFORMANCE: The LED light source not only gives you a warm atmosphere, it doesn't hurt your eyes and it will help you sleep beside your bedroom, a soft light at your kid's room.
BUY NOW