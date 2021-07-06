Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Beautiful Moon Lamp for Indoor Lighting

About this item :-
*PERFECT FOR GIFT : It is not only a lamp, it is a natural artwork, succinct and beautiful. Fit for any occasion you like. it can directly delivery to parents, kids, family members or friends as a gift. Perfect gift for child(kids) woman, friends at holiday or Diwali Gift, Christmas gift, birthday present, housewarming gift.
*ECO-MATERIALS: The moon night light is made by 3D technology with eco-friendly materials(PLA)
*EASY OPERATION : Plug-in the USB cable and charge 10 seconds to active the moon lamp, when it is activated, tap the product's surface and the light will be turned on and change colors.
*SENSITIVE TOUCH CONTROL: Tap the moon lamp to change different colors and the glowing moon light will turn off at the fourth time of tapping. Gentle LED lights, energy saving.
*PERFECT PERFORMANCE: The LED light source not only gives you a warm atmosphere, it doesn't hurt your eyes and it will help you sleep beside your bedroom, a soft light at your kid's room.
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
