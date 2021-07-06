Hospital Management Dashboard - UI Design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hey guys,
This is a Medical Health Dashboard designed for the hospital management, to analyse the data in a more efficient way with the help of graph, piechart, data table etc, which help us to understand the data more clearly.
Hope you guys will like it :-)
Thankyou !