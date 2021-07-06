Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Chalamasetti Vaishnavi

Hospital Management Dashboard - UI Design

Chalamasetti Vaishnavi
Chalamasetti Vaishnavi
  • Save
Hospital Management Dashboard - UI Design doctor minimal medical dashboard trending new ux ui app doctorapp medical webapp healthcare patient webapp design medical health dashboard management hospital
Download color palette

Hey guys,

This is a Medical Health Dashboard designed for the hospital management, to analyse the data in a more efficient way with the help of graph, piechart, data table etc, which help us to understand the data more clearly.

Hope you guys will like it :-)

Thankyou !

Chalamasetti Vaishnavi
Chalamasetti Vaishnavi

More by Chalamasetti Vaishnavi

View profile
    • Like