These screens are of 'Company Project Tracker', an inhouse project of the company that shows the ongoing projects, its members and their profile. I have also written a Case Study showing how I achieved this Final Design.

You can read the cas study on:

https://medium.com/@bhattabisheshwor/case-study-of-the-ui-ux-design-of-a-mobile-app-that-tracks-teams-projects-and-members-of-the-1d6af7a4deac