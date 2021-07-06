Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Benedict Okoye

Trakka Website

Benedict Okoye
Benedict Okoye
  • Save
Trakka Website ui design app illustration ux vector typography branding logo motion graphics graphic design 3d animation
Download color palette

Hey guys i just created a task scheduling website landing page. Let me know what you think ❤️

Benedict Okoye
Benedict Okoye

More by Benedict Okoye

View profile
    • Like