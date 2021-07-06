LOVELY COUPLE - Romantic & Beautiful Handwriting Script Font

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Introducing a new romantic and a beautiful handwriting script font called “Lovely Couple”.
Come with open type feature with a lot of alternates, its help you to make great lettering.
Lovely Couple best uses for invitation, wedding, heading, cover, poster, logos, quotes, product packaging, header, merchandise, social media & greeting cards and many more.
This font is also support multi language.
In Zip Package :
– Lovely Couple otf
– Lovely Couple ttf
– Lovely Couple woff
Comes with feature :
– Uppercase
– Lowercase
– Alternate
– Number, Punctuation And Symbols
– Multilanguage Support.
If you have any questions, feedback or comments, please feel free to send me a PM or email.
Happy Creating!
Thanks!
PutraCetol Design Studio
