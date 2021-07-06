Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
PutraCetol Studio

LOVELY COUPLE - Romantic & Beautiful Handwriting Script Font

PutraCetol Studio
PutraCetol Studio
  • Save
LOVELY COUPLE - Romantic & Beautiful Handwriting Script Font fancy script typeface typography calligraphy elegant luxury romantic royal love modern display curly cute greeting card sweet wedding velentine lettering font
Download color palette

Introducing a new romantic and a beautiful handwriting script font called “Lovely Couple”.
Come with open type feature with a lot of alternates, its help you to make great lettering.
Lovely Couple best uses for invitation, wedding, heading, cover, poster, logos, quotes, product packaging, header, merchandise, social media & greeting cards and many more.
This font is also support multi language.

In Zip Package :
– Lovely Couple otf
– Lovely Couple ttf
– Lovely Couple woff

Comes with feature :
– Uppercase
– Lowercase
– Alternate
– Number, Punctuation And Symbols
– Multilanguage Support.

If you have any questions, feedback or comments, please feel free to send me a PM or email.
Happy Creating!
Thanks!

PutraCetol Design Studio

#Font #Lettering #Valentine #Wedding #Sweet #Greeting_Card #Cute #Curly #Feminime #Girl #Girly #Script #Calligraphy #Fancy #Valentines #Typeface #Typography #Quote #Decorative #Display #Cursive #Modern #Love #Royal #Romatic #Luxury #Elegant #Lovely #Beautiful

https://putracetol.com/product/lovely-couple/

PutraCetol Studio
PutraCetol Studio

More by PutraCetol Studio

View profile
    • Like