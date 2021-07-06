Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Anima Agrawal

Zepkart Onboarding Screens Design

Anima Agrawal
Anima Agrawal
  • Save
Zepkart Onboarding Screens Design prototype figma pink onboarding screens onboarding mobile app design vector illustration mobile app ui minimal design motion graphics graphic design animation
Download color palette

Hey Guys,
Here is the Onboarding Screen design for an App with some animations. I tried to demonstrate some benefits of the application.

Hope you guys like it!
Leave your feedback on the comment and don't forget to press "Like"️️.

Thank you !

Anima Agrawal
Anima Agrawal

More by Anima Agrawal

View profile
    • Like