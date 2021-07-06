Music App Flat Modern UI Design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Task was to create Music App UI UX Design From scratch First i created Wireframes/UX Design and after then i created UI Design of the Screens these are some of the app screens.
