Playstation App Design

Today I brought you an exploration about PlayStation app, in here you will find the home screen, chat, PlayStation Store, games and the last is explore which is news about the games you followed or from PS Official
So that's all for today. Thanks for watching and give it Upvote if you like it 😊
