TheGraphicGuy

WhatsApp UI/UX Redesign

TheGraphicGuy
TheGraphicGuy
  • Save
WhatsApp UI/UX Redesign whatsapp redesign uidesign userinterface ux uxdesign user experience uiux
Download color palette

Hey, Dribblers
I've tried to redesign Whatsapp UI

Hope you've liked it.

Press "L" to show some Love

Thank you!!!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
TheGraphicGuy
TheGraphicGuy

More by TheGraphicGuy

View profile
    • Like