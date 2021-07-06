Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ani Nuraeni

Swab Place App ✨

Ani Nuraeni
Ani Nuraeni
virus pandemic swab test covid illustration design ui pastel color graphic design figma branding design branding app
Swab Place App ✨

This is a swab spot finder app ini public transport mode 💉
.
What do you think? Don't forget to press (L) if you like it and feel free to comment.
.
have a great project?
contact us aninuraeni177@gmail.com
Have a nice day 👋

Ani Nuraeni
Ani Nuraeni

