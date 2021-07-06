Jobsek - Job Finder Website

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello dribble friends!
Today I would like to share an exploration of our newest landing page concept for Jobsek, which is the job search portal job
What We Do
- We feature a search bar which is wide enough for users to instantly search for their dream job
- We present simple gradients to make it look more professional
In this Design
In this concept we wanted to present a professional job search portal using simple gradients and sharp components and we highlighted the search bar so that users can immediately find their dream job
This is Natuno
Natuno is a multidisciplinary team made up of people from various backgrounds and expertise. We do website, software and SaaS design and development.
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
We are available for new design projects
🌐 Visit: Natuno Designs
🔥 Instagram: @ natuno.lab
Get free project estimates and consultations
📮 Email: hello@natuno.design
