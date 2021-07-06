Jobsek - Job Finder Website

Hello dribble friends!

Today I would like to share an exploration of our newest landing page concept for Jobsek, which is the job search portal job

What We Do

- We feature a search bar which is wide enough for users to instantly search for their dream job

- We present simple gradients to make it look more professional

In this Design

In this concept we wanted to present a professional job search portal using simple gradients and sharp components and we highlighted the search bar so that users can immediately find their dream job

This is Natuno

Natuno is a multidisciplinary team made up of people from various backgrounds and expertise. We do website, software and SaaS design and development.

