Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dwiky Setiawan
Natuno Lab

Jobsek - Job Finder Website

Dwiky Setiawan
Natuno Lab
Dwiky Setiawan for Natuno Lab
Hire Us
  • Save
Jobsek - Job Finder Website job finder job search platform job search job web design web landing page design ux
Download color palette

Hello dribble friends!
Today I would like to share an exploration of our newest landing page concept for Jobsek, which is the job search portal job

What We Do
- We feature a search bar which is wide enough for users to instantly search for their dream job
- We present simple gradients to make it look more professional

In this Design
In this concept we wanted to present a professional job search portal using simple gradients and sharp components and we highlighted the search bar so that users can immediately find their dream job

This is Natuno
Natuno is a multidisciplinary team made up of people from various backgrounds and expertise. We do website, software and SaaS design and development.
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
We are available for new design projects
🌐 Visit: Natuno Designs
🔥 Instagram: @ natuno.lab
Get free project estimates and consultations
📮 Email: hello@natuno.design

Natuno Lab
Natuno Lab
Hire Us

More by Natuno Lab

View profile
    • Like