Vieri Agustian

Paper House Logo

Vieri Agustian
Vieri Agustian
  • Save
Paper House Logo roll business company villa housing estate real construction architect home house print blue paper illustration exclusive vector logo branding design
Download color palette

Logo design of house combined with rolled paper that describe blueprint of house. Suitable for construction business, real estate, housing, villa,etc.

https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=514636

Vieri Agustian
Vieri Agustian

More by Vieri Agustian

View profile
    • Like