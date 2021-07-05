Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Vieri Agustian

Tree Hand Logo

Vieri Agustian
Vieri Agustian
  • Save
Tree Hand Logo plant nature combine green leaves leaf people hand tree business company brand illustration exclusive vector logo branding design
Download color palette

Logo design of tree combined with hand. Hand forming tree trunk in green color for describe nature concept. Suitable for any company business especially nature business company.

https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=529045

Vieri Agustian
Vieri Agustian

More by Vieri Agustian

View profile
    • Like