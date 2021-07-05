dailyui #005 - App Icon

Hey dribbblers,

Here's my fifth design for the #dailyui challenges.

A logo that I designed for one of my UI/UX mobile app design.

weLearn is an app where everyone can share what they know in forms of videos, articles, books, tips, and even by going live. Everyone can access others lessons free of charge.

As it's an educational app, I kept the logo very simple.

You all can view the complete UI set in my Béhance portfolio:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/122092743/WeLearn

(Tool used: Figma)

Thanks :)