Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Chathu Rashmini

#dailyui #005 - App Icon

Chathu Rashmini
Chathu Rashmini
  • Save
#dailyui #005 - App Icon design logo ux ui
Download color palette

Hey dribbblers,

Here's my fifth design for the #dailyui challenges.
A logo that I designed for one of my UI/UX mobile app design.
weLearn is an app where everyone can share what they know in forms of videos, articles, books, tips, and even by going live. Everyone can access others lessons free of charge.
As it's an educational app, I kept the logo very simple.
You all can view the complete UI set in my Béhance portfolio:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/122092743/WeLearn
(Tool used: Figma)

Thanks :)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 5, 2021
Chathu Rashmini
Chathu Rashmini

More by Chathu Rashmini

View profile
    • Like