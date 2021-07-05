Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mauricio Lopez

Grocery Design Concept - Market

Mauricio Lopez
Mauricio Lopez
  • Save
Grocery Design Concept - Market market farmacy vegetable fruits design app adobexd design concept design uidesign uxdesign mercado marketplace grocery app branding graphic design animation
Grocery Design Concept - Market market farmacy vegetable fruits design app adobexd design concept design uidesign uxdesign mercado marketplace grocery app branding graphic design animation
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble.png
  2. Dribbble 02.png

DOWNLOAD PROJECT ASSETS:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1PSA3t9_fIGqACOoK3QQUc5swMmRvxTOT/view?usp=sharing

TYPOGRAPHY:
****Konnect Font*****

Press "L" if you like it!
Cheers!
You want to work with me or just say hello?
m4st3reditionmau@gmail.com 👈
Also follow me on
Behance.net/designylove
Instagram.com/maoo.lopez
Facebook.com/maolop

Mauricio Lopez
Mauricio Lopez
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Mauricio Lopez

View profile
    • Like