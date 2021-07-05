André

#DailyUI - Day 11 - Flash Message

#DailyUI - Day 11 - Flash Message design study dailyui challenge userinterface uidesign interface fiction
#DailyUI - Day 11

Flash Message

Design Hint...

Design a Flash Message with both the outcome for an error and success. Is it for a sign up form? A download/upload message? (As always, it's up to you!)

Posted on Jul 5, 2021
