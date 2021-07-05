Privado Web illustrations - Non-filtered Search Results

Vojin Dautovic

website search engine cloud politics government computer internet user filtered world digital search personal data vector browser illustration results
Hedra.ws series of illustrations made for © Privado internet search engine | All rights reserved 2021.

Search engines always go with biased search results based on user's personal data, like search history, gender, age, and location. It is like living in a search bubble which keeps you in nescience of wider digital world. Privado on the other hand always returns unbiased, non-filtered results.

