Lorenzo

Semilla - Logo Proposal

Lorenzo
Lorenzo
  • Save
Semilla - Logo Proposal graphic design illustrator logotype logo
Download color palette

Logo proposal for Semilla, a seed store with a large variety of seeds and spices.
I wanted to visually show a combination of elements related to nature, between colors, shapes as well as typography.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 5, 2021
Lorenzo
Lorenzo

More by Lorenzo

View profile
    • Like