Avo The Avocado

🥑Avo The Avocado - Because who doesn't like this miracle?

The illustrations were prepared in Adobe Illustrator and Figma with a help of a great designer Somesh, check out his profile here: https://dribbble.com/someshks.

I've prepared the animations in Adobe After Effects and then rendered them with Lottiefiles. Enjoy!

