ANIME - 1

HOPE YOU GUYS DOING WELL :)
This is my latest illustration which I wanted to share in my profile.
This idea is came up with thought of drawing Asian anime characters. The post is inspired by @cos_takane_21 (Instagram). I will upload more of my illustrations and design ideas.
Thank you :)

Posted on Jul 5, 2021
