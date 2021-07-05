Zachary Valtschanoff

Title Slide Design

Zachary Valtschanoff
Zachary Valtschanoff
  • Save
Title Slide Design deck slide present branding design gradient powerpoint pitch deck graphic design presentation design presentation
Download color palette

Love bold colors and vibrant gradients ✌️

---------------------------

Email: office@goforth.eu

Website | Instagram | LinkedIn

Zachary Valtschanoff
Zachary Valtschanoff

More by Zachary Valtschanoff

View profile
    • Like