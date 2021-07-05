Viktoriia Zaichuk

PLANT | Online Store Concept

Viktoriia Zaichuk
Viktoriia Zaichuk
  • Save
PLANT | Online Store Concept landing page flower indoor font gradient plant care web design website ux e-commerce concept plant shop plant plants web ui design dailyui adobe xd adobe illustrator
Download color palette

Hey 😁

Here's my new landing page exploration for a plant shop website.

Feel free to give me some feedback.

Viktoriia Zaichuk
Viktoriia Zaichuk

More by Viktoriia Zaichuk

View profile
    • Like