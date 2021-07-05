Teodora-Cristina Puican

Snack app

Snack app graphic design page landing figma food color branding snack landingpage ui pink illustration design card
Download color palette
  1. snack app.png
  2. snack app month.png
  3. snack app review.png
  4. snack app subscription.png

A subscription-based app that sends a flavoursome gift to you, each month. You get to experience sweet, sour, crunchy, munchy snacks from all around the world.
These are not for the weak-hearted.

🍬 Let me know what you think 🍬

Created in Figma.
Illustrations: https://storyset.com/

