Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ricardo Santos

291

Ricardo Santos
Ricardo Santos
Hire Me
  • Save
291 editorial illustration ed collage illustration
Download color palette

A cool assignment for The New Yorker. Illustrated the review of Summer of Soul, Questlove's new documentary about the Harlem Cultural Festival in 1969. Art direction by Rose Wong.

dat-rs.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2021
Ricardo Santos
Ricardo Santos
graphic design, illustration, kindness.
Hire Me

More by Ricardo Santos

View profile
    • Like