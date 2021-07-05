Alex Burch

Pentool Pals: Step Brothers Parody Graphics (3 slides)

Pentool Pals: Step Brothers Parody Graphics (3 slides)
Pentool Pals: Step Brothers Parody Graphics (3 slides) icon ux ui logo design typography drawing branding vector illustration
Pentool Pals: Step Brothers Parody Graphics (3 slides) icon ux ui logo design typography drawing branding vector illustration
  1. PentoolPals_Dribbble-02.png
  2. PentoolPals_Dribbble-01.png
  3. PentoolPals_Dribbble-03.png

Here’s my #paloftheweek post for #pentoolpals! I was inspired by the “Prestige Worldwide” IG story from a few days ago and HAD to do a Step Brothers mashup! Hope you enjoy the cheesy design-flavored movie quotes!
All designers should check them out — they’ve got an awesome lineup of guests 🤙🏼

Posted on Jul 5, 2021
PNW 🌲 Illustration & Branding
