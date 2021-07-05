Pentool Pals: Step Brothers Parody Graphics (3 slides)

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Here’s my #paloftheweek post for #pentoolpals! I was inspired by the “Prestige Worldwide” IG story from a few days ago and HAD to do a Step Brothers mashup! Hope you enjoy the cheesy design-flavored movie quotes!
.
All designers should check them out — they’ve got an awesome lineup of guests 🤙🏼