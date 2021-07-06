Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nativegigs

#Exploration - Hero Section of House Builder website

Nativegigs
Nativegigs
Hire Me
  • Save
#Exploration - Hero Section of House Builder website landing page ux concept clean minimalist architect interior designer web design architectural architecture header animation simple website buider contractor house design
Download color palette
  1. Desktop - 3_1.mp4
  2. Desktop - 8.png

Hi Everyone,
Here's the exploration of the header section about the Housebuilder website. The concept is simplicity and functionality to represent the Japanese house with a modern lifestyle. We would to update the complete section soon, feel free to leave a comment.

Thank you

---

Nativegigs
We’re provided the following services:
Mobile App Design, Dashboard Design, Website / Landing Page Design, Branding, User Experience, Icon Design.

We are available for new projects.
Just drop us a line:
nativegigs.studio@gmail.com

Nativegigs
Nativegigs
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Nativegigs

View profile
    • Like