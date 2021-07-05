Johanna Rodrigues

Moon Girl

Johanna Rodrigues
Johanna Rodrigues
Hire Me
  • Save
Moon Girl interface editorial mermay mermaids character design moon design illustration
Download color palette

Illustration made for Mermay, taking inspiration in the brazilian artist Willian Santiago with my personal touch.

Johanna Rodrigues
Johanna Rodrigues
Welcome to my illustration universe
Hire Me

More by Johanna Rodrigues

View profile
    • Like