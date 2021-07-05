Muhammad Faqih
Plainthing Studio

Headphone Landing Page

Muhammad Faqih
Plainthing Studio
Muhammad Faqih for Plainthing Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Headphone Landing Page dark darkmode uxui headphonelandingpage headphone website landingpage interface uxdesign ux uiux uidesign ui design
Headphone Landing Page dark darkmode uxui headphonelandingpage headphone website landingpage interface uxdesign ux uiux uidesign ui design
Download color palette
  1. Headphone Landingpage.png
  2. Jumbotron.png

Hello, guys!

Today I made an exploratory design about the Headphone Landing Page. Hope you like it and feel free to leave your feedback! :)

Don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to follow @Plainthing Studio
dribbble account to get lots of awesome illustrations and animations
-----------------------
Wanna collaborate with us? Shoot your business inquiry to plainthingstudio@gmail.com

Plainthing.studio | Vicolo | Ui8 | Youtube | Behance

Plainthing Studio
Plainthing Studio
Hire Us

More by Plainthing Studio

View profile
    • Like