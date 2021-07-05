Rangga Putra Budi Pratama

KAI logo unofficial

Rangga Putra Budi Pratama
Rangga Putra Budi Pratama
  • Save
KAI logo unofficial monogram personal brand monogram logo lettermark mark identity graphic design train rail minimalist vector design visual identity visual brand identity branding brand logo designer logo design logo
Download color palette

Hi everyone, this is the logo of PT. my version of KAI. PT KAI is a rail transportation service owned by Indonesia. I hope you like this design. If you want to ask about the design or want to work together, please contact me at

bismillahranggakerja@gmail.com

Rangga Putra Budi Pratama
Rangga Putra Budi Pratama

More by Rangga Putra Budi Pratama

View profile
    • Like