Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Odin Suta
Vivid Motion

Weezy - Landing Page UI

Odin Suta
Vivid Motion
Odin Suta for Vivid Motion
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

Weezy, is an on-demand Supermarket in the UK. They allow users to get fresh food, brand favourites and everyday essentials in 15 minutes or less, delivered to their door.
The new site is now live, if you'd like to check it out here!
Check out more stuff 👇
Instagram
Website

Vivid Motion
Vivid Motion
Hire Us

More by Vivid Motion

View profile
    • Like