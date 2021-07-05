Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tashfeen

Collaboration

Tashfeen
Tashfeen
Collaboration
Collaboration on text documents should clearly display who's who and where are they at. Designing and developing the correct experience is crucial here.

Jul 5, 2021
Tashfeen
Tashfeen
Product Designer based in Edinburgh

